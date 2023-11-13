Police asking for help in identifying suspect accused of using stolen credit card

DAYTON — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect in Dayton.

Detectives are looking for a male suspect alleged to have broken into 2nd Hand Consignment and then used a stolen credit card, Dayton Police said.

He is accused of using that credit card at a local gas station and the Smoke Shop.

Anyone with information is asked to call either Crime Stoppers or Detective Jerry Bell at 937-333-2388.

You can also call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

To submit a tip online, visit this website.

