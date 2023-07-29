UPDATE: Man hospitalized following SWAT standoff in Kettering

KETTERING — UPDATE @10:45 a.m.

A man has been taken to an area hospital after a standoff in Kettering.

Kettering Police officers and medics were dispatched to the 3100 block of Bulah Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. on initial reports of a standoff.

Officers told NewsCenter 7 at the scene that a man has been taken to an area hospital.

A neighbor said he was glad the man is okay and no one was hurt. He also praised the work of Kettering Police.

“I think the police handled it excellent,” he told NewsCenter 7. “They could not have handled it better.”

We are working to learn if the man will face charges.

-INITIAL STORY-

Officers and medics responded to a standoff in Kettering late Friday night and were still on the scene Saturday morning.

Kettering Police officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Bulah Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

Dispatchers told NewsCenter 7 the standoff has come to an end but no other information is available at this time.

Images from the scene show several officers, medics, and SWAT team at the scene.

We are working to learn if anyone is in custody and if there are any injuries.

NewsCenter 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

