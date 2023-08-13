Crime And Law

Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Springfield

By WHIO Staff

Springfield Police Cruiser Stock photo of a Springfield Police Cruiser (WHIO Staff: Adam Ewry)

By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — A man is hospitalized following a drive-by shooting in Springfield early Sunday morning.

>>RELATED: Springfield police identify man killed in shooting

Officers and medics were dispatched to the 200 block E. Liberty Street at around 2:12 a.m. on initial reports of a man shot, Springfield Police told News Center 7.

The victim was in his vehicle when he was shot, and the suspect’s vehicle drove off.

Medics transported the victim to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and was transferred to Miami Valley Hospital as a precaution, Springfield Police said.

Officers are still searching for the suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read