Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A man is hospitalized following a drive-by shooting in Springfield early Sunday morning.

Officers and medics were dispatched to the 200 block E. Liberty Street at around 2:12 a.m. on initial reports of a man shot, Springfield Police told News Center 7.

The victim was in his vehicle when he was shot, and the suspect’s vehicle drove off.

Medics transported the victim to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and was transferred to Miami Valley Hospital as a precaution, Springfield Police said.

Officers are still searching for the suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.

