Man facing felony drug charges after being arrested during local traffic stop

PREBLE COUNTY — A man is facing felony drug charges after being arrested during a traffic stop in Preble County.

Robert Downing Jr., 41, of New Paris, was stopped by deputies on Oxford Gettysburg Road, just south of U.S. 40 for a traffic violation on Monday night.

When he got out of the vehicle, they noticed white powder fell from his lap, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office said on social media.

Deputies recovered 34 grams of suspected methamphetamine and approximately 2.6 grams of suspected cocaine.

Downing was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court on several felony charges including possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a government facility.

He remains in the Preble County Jail.





