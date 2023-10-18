Crime And Law

Local police still asking for public’s help in finding man connected to theft crime

By WHIO Staff

Kettering theft suspect Photo credit to Kettering Police Department Facebook page

A local police department is still asking for the public’s help in finding a man connected to theft crimes.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kettering Police asking for public’s help in identifying theft suspect

Kettering Police Department is trying to identify a felony theft suspect, the department wrote on social media.

News Center 7 previously reported that the suspected crime took place in September.

If anyone has information on the suspect, they are asked to call the police.

Contact Detective Pedro at (937) 296-2460.

