A local police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

Kettering Police are looking for a male wanted for a theft offense, the department wrote on social media.

Images show the suspect holding items and wearing a dark blue t-shirt and light blue shorts.

Anyone with information with asked to contact Ptl. Stewart at 937-296-2555.

Kettering theft suspect Photo credit to Kettering Police Facebook





