Local man indicted of multiple charges, accused of shoplifting

DAYTON — A grand jury has indicted a local man of multiple charges after being accused of shoplifting.

Jack Maxwell, 20, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property, one count of impersonating a police officer, and two counts of complicity to commit theft, according to a grand jury report.

“On March 12, 2023, the defendant shoplifted at least $1,000 in golf clubs from Dick’s Sporting Goods,” the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. “When MTPD (Miami Township Police Department) located the vehicle, witnesses described a Dodge Charger, ‘it had red and blue flashing lights installed.’”

The incident happened at the Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Dayton Mall.

Maxwell’s arraignment is scheduled for November 9 and not yet in custody.

