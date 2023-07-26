At least 1 hurt following stabbing in Clark County

SOUTH VIENNA — At least one person is hurt following a stabbing in Clark County Wednesday morning.
>>13-year-old flown to Dayton Children’s after being hit by car in Springfield
Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched to the 100 block of Banyon Drive on initial reports of a stabbing, Clark County dispatchers told NewsCenter 7.
Dispatchers could not confirm if anyone had been transported to the hospital.
We are working to learn what led to the stabbing.
NewsCenter 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.
©2023 Cox Media Group