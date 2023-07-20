‘Illegal drugs harm too many Ohioans every year;’ Local drug task forces to receive state funding

MIAMI VALLEY — Some local police agencies will be receiving state funding to benefit their drug task forces.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Greater Warren County Drug Task Force, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will each receive funding to support their work to disrupt the drug trade and promote substance use awareness, prevention, and recovery, a spokesperson for Governor Mike DeWine said.

Over $2.4 million in grants from the governor’s RecoveryOhio Law Enforcement will be awarded to 32 existing drug task forces.

This includes:

Butler County Sheriff’s Office- $7,500

Greater Warren County Drug Task Force- $115,299.52

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office- $7,500

“Illegal drugs harm too many Ohioans every year, and these grant funds will ensure that the state’s drug task forces can continue their daily battle to push back against this scourge,” said Governor DeWine.

The purpose is to help them identify high-level drug traffickers, dismantle large drug trafficking organizations, interrupt the flow of money and drugs from international cartels, and prevent the sale of illegal narcotics to those suffering from substance use disorder.

