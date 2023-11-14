Firearms recovered in Kettering traffic stop; Driver facing multiple felony charges

KETTERING — Police officers on patrol stopped a suspicious vehicle Sunday night and it led to the recovery of loaded firearms in Kettering.

>>‘They go everywhere;’ Weekend shooting ends with bullets in homes, injures man

Kettering police wrote on its social media page that officers pulled the vehicle over in the 1600 block of Prosser Avenue late Sunday night and the stop resulted in the recovery of three laded AR-style firearms.

The officers also recovered a duffle bag full of firearm accessories and ammunition.

The driver is in custody and facing multiple felony charges, including weapons offenses and a probation violation.

Kettering police called this a “great example of proactive police work that our officers do on a daily basis to help our community safe.”

Firearms recovered during traffic stop in Kettering Photo contributed by Kettering Police

©2023 Cox Media Group