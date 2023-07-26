Deputies asking for public’s help in identifying 2 vehicle theft suspects in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP. — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two vehicle theft suspects.

>>‘Definitely a dangerous situation;’ Woman wakes up to gunfire, suspects stealing car in Harrison Twp

Deputies responded Sunday morning at 3:30 a.m. to reports of an aggravated robbery of a motor vehicle in the 4400 block of Daleview Avenue in Harrison Township, the sheriff’s office posted on social media.

The victim told deputies at the scene that their 2017 Dodge Charger had been stolen from her driveway with Ohio license plate, JFW8829.

A neighbor and witness said they saw two young black males approach the Charger and began attempting to enter the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The witness saw the vehicle’s lights come on and they began yelling to the victim about a theft in progress.

The Charger began fleeing while one of the suspects ran on foot. He then fired several rounds at the victim’s residence, one struck and entered the bedroom.

If you have any information, please call the Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 (HELP).





©2023 Cox Media Group