Deputies asking for public’s help in finding local man suspected of attempted theft

LEMON TWP. — A local sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man allegedly connected to an attempted theft.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture and video of a suspect on social media they believe is connected to an attempted theft at a Family Dollar.

The suspect is alleged to have forced two Family Dollar workers into the store around 9:51 p.m. Tuesday night at the 3100 block of S. Main Street in Lemon Township, the sheriff’s office wrote on social media.

He reportedly threatened them with a gun and then demanded they open the safe and cash register.

One of the employees was able to call 911 and caused the suspect to leave the store before getting any money.

He is described as a black male with a gray mustache, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chris Morris at 513-785-1252.

