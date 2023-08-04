Area sheriff’s office warning about recent phone scam for warrants of arrest

BUTLER COUNTY — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about a recent scam.

It received a complaint on July 26 from an individual saying they were contacted by phone by “Sgt. Tillis” with the sheriff’s office, the department wrote on social media.

The caller told the individual there were warrants for their arrest and that they could avoid arrest if they paid a bond of $2,000 and a $150 processing fee. He was then told he could transfer the money via a barcode app at a local Walgreens and CVS.

The Sheriff’s said this is a scam, and they will never call anyone asking for money.

They are asking people to call their local law enforcement agency if they get such calls.





