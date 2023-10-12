2 theft suspects in custody, accused of targeting specific car in area

DAYTON — Police have identified and arrested the two suspects they believe are responsible for crimes in the area.

Dayton Police said two males attempted to steal a Dodge charger from East Third Street last month, according to Major Brian Johns.

News Center 7 previously reported that surveillance video showed one of the males holding what appeared to be an assault rifle with a large magazine while another male attempted to steal the car.

The two were unable to take the car.

That same morning in Bath Township in Fairborn, police said the suspects tried stealing a different Dodge Charger.

Officers believe the two suspects are involved in other crimes across Dayton.

We are working to learn their names and what charges they are facing.

