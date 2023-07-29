1 hospitalized, 1 in custody following stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — A person is hospitalized, and another is in custody following a stabbing in Dayton early Saturday morning.
Officers and medics were dispatched to the 400 block of S. Main Street around 12:23 a.m. on initial reports of a person stabbed, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.
Medics transported the victim to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.
Dispatchers told NewsCenter 7 officers have a person in custody. Their charges are unknown currently.
The incident remains under investigation.
