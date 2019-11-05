log in to manage your profile and account
Published: Monday, November 04, 2019 @ 8:31 PM
Updated: Tuesday, November 05, 2019 @ 11:12 AM
DAYTON — Dayton police will give an update regarding the incident at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
A Dayton police detective serving as part of a DEA task force has been shot and wounded in Dayton.
Here’s what we know:
A law enforcement officer serving as part of a federal task force was shot and wounded Monday night at a house in the 1400 block of Ruskin Road in Dayton.
The victim is a Dayton police detective who was in critical condition at Grandview Medical Center, Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said.
He did not release the detective’s name or details about the shooting.
Two law enforcement sources said that the detective was shot at the house as part of a federal Drug Enforcement Administration task force that was serving a warrant.
“We’re serving a warrant with the DEA. We need a medic,” an officer told a 9-1-1 dispatcher.
Fellow officers loaded the victim in a police cruiser and drove the officer to Grandview Medical Center because it was closer to the scene, according to 9-1-1 audio captured from digital police and fire radio communications.
“Today is a very difficult day for the Dayton Police Department and our federal partners,” the chief said.
“As we move forward tonight, please keep this officer, his family, our department, the DEA, and the entire community in your thoughts, prayers, and care,” he said.
Five people who were in the house on Ruskin Road are in custody and being interviewed by Dayton homicide detectives, Biehl said.
“Everybody who was in that structure is in custody,” Biehl said.
The DEA task force recovered a large amount of fentanyl, cash and weapons from the house, Biehl said.
Four people arrested at the house on Ruskin Road were booked into Montgomery County Jail early this morning. The four men are Nathan S. Goddard Jr., 39; Courtney L. Allen, 34; Cahke W. Cortner Sr., 39; and Lionel L. Combs III, 40.
Biehl said the police department’s Bureau of Professional Standards will handle part of the administrative investigation related to the Dayton police officers who were on scene.
The police department will provide additional information Tuesday afternoon, the chief said.
