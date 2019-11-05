Published: Monday, November 04, 2019 @ 8:31 PM

— ﻿Dayton police will give an update regarding the incident at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

﻿



A Dayton police detective serving as part of a DEA task force has been shot and wounded in Dayton.

Here’s what we know:

The Dayton police detective’s name has not been released

The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Ruskin Road in Dayton just before 7 p.m.

The detective, as part of a DEA task force, was serving a drug-related warrant

He is in critical condition at Grandview Medical Center

Five people are in custody, Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said, of which four have been booked into Montgomery County Jail

A large amount of Fentanyl and cash was recovered at the Ruskin Road address

A law enforcement officer serving as part of a federal task force was shot and wounded Monday night at a house in the 1400 block of Ruskin Road in Dayton.

The victim is a Dayton police detective who was in critical condition at Grandview Medical Center, Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said.

He did not release the detective’s name or details about the shooting.

Two law enforcement sources said that the detective was shot at the house as part of a federal Drug Enforcement Administration task force that was serving a warrant.

“We’re serving a warrant with the DEA. We need a medic,” an officer told a 9-1-1 dispatcher.

Fellow officers loaded the victim in a police cruiser and drove the officer to Grandview Medical Center because it was closer to the scene, according to 9-1-1 audio captured from digital police and fire radio communications.

“Today is a very difficult day for the Dayton Police Department and our federal partners,” the chief said.

The victim in the Ruskin Road shooting is a Dayton police officer, News Center 7 and whio.com have confirmed. The officer’s name has not been released.

“As we move forward tonight, please keep this officer, his family, our department, the DEA, and the entire community in your thoughts, prayers, and care,” he said.

Five people who were in the house on Ruskin Road are in custody and being interviewed by Dayton homicide detectives, Biehl said.

“Everybody who was in that structure is in custody,” Biehl said.

The DEA task force recovered a large amount of fentanyl, cash and weapons from the house, Biehl said.

From left to right: Nathan S. Goddard Jr., Courtney L. Allen, Cahke W. Cortner Sr., and Lionel L. Combs III

Four people arrested at the house on Ruskin Road were booked into Montgomery County Jail early this morning. The four men are Nathan S. Goddard Jr., 39; Courtney L. Allen, 34; Cahke W. Cortner Sr., 39; and Lionel L. Combs III, 40.

Biehl said the police department’s Bureau of Professional Standards will handle part of the administrative investigation related to the Dayton police officers who were on scene.

The police department will provide additional information Tuesday afternoon, the chief said.

Law enforcement officer shot in Dayton

We are working on learning more information about the incident and the severity of any injuries.

