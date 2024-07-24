The combination of inflation and increased work-from-home opportunities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted migration patterns across the United States, the effects of which are still being felt in 2024, according to the latest Census Bureau data.

In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sun Belt states where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.

But by the second year of the pandemic, it became clear that not everyone who was moving wanted to go far. A 2022 analysis of movement out of crowded cities from Stateline showed that many people leaving city centers moved to nearby suburbs in the same state. In Texas, for example, moves out of Houston rose 62% in the first month of the pandemic; meanwhile, the western suburb of Katy saw more new residents move in than any other part of the country.

According to the latest data from the Census Bureau, released in September 2023, 53.5% of people who moved in 2022 did so within the same county and an additional 24.3% remained in state, meaning more than three-quarters of movers stuck close to home.

Many young people in particular are remaining in the state, town, or even house that they grew up in. Before the pandemic, the number of younger adults living with their parents was on the rise and those patterns have continued. A late 2023 survey released by Lending Tree found that 57% of millennials and Gen Zers live in their hometowns.

Many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in for reasons ranging from wanting to be close to family, to not having the resources to leave, to sticking with a lower cost of living.

In order to determine where people stay put in your home state, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Ohio using data from the Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents who were born in the state according to the latest data, which is 2022 five-year estimates. The percentage of residents who were born in another state, a U.S. territory, and another country is also included.

Read on to find out where the most loyal Ohio residents live.

#50. Lake County

- Population: 232,236

- Born in Ohio: 184,475 (79.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 33,586 (14.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 1,532 (0.7% of population)

- Born in another country: 12,643 (5.4% of population)

#49. Knox County

- Population: 62,657

- Born in Ohio: 49,803 (79.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 11,793 (18.8% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 277 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 784 (1.3% of population)

#48. Adams County

- Population: 27,509

- Born in Ohio: 21,916 (79.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,118 (18.6% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 188 (0.7% of population)

- Born in another country: 287 (1.0% of population)

#47. Erie County

- Population: 75,299

- Born in Ohio: 60,410 (80.2% of population)

- Born in a different state: 13,302 (17.7% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 466 (0.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 1,121 (1.5% of population)

#46. Darke County

- Population: 51,751

- Born in Ohio: 41,614 (80.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 9,583 (18.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 127 (0.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 427 (0.8% of population)

#45. Medina County

- Population: 182,347

- Born in Ohio: 146,873 (80.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 28,828 (15.8% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 1,107 (0.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 5,539 (3.0% of population)

#44. Hancock County

- Population: 75,072

- Born in Ohio: 60,544 (80.6% of population)

- Born in a different state: 11,699 (15.6% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 590 (0.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 2,239 (3.0% of population)

#43. Fulton County

- Population: 42,602

- Born in Ohio: 34,395 (80.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 7,217 (16.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 340 (0.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 650 (1.5% of population)

#42. Clinton County

- Population: 42,077

- Born in Ohio: 33,973 (80.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 7,104 (16.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 122 (0.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 878 (2.1% of population)

#41. Allen County

- Population: 102,087

- Born in Ohio: 82,819 (81.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 16,906 (16.6% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 506 (0.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 1,856 (1.8% of population)

#40. Richland County

- Population: 125,008

- Born in Ohio: 101,744 (81.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 20,693 (16.6% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 503 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 2,068 (1.7% of population)

#39. Morrow County

- Population: 35,049

- Born in Ohio: 28,539 (81.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,945 (17.0% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 235 (0.7% of population)

- Born in another country: 330 (0.9% of population)

#38. Brown County

- Population: 43,715

- Born in Ohio: 35,738 (81.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 7,727 (17.7% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 95 (0.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 155 (0.4% of population)

#37. Marion County

- Population: 65,366

- Born in Ohio: 53,670 (82.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 10,327 (15.8% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 382 (0.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 987 (1.5% of population)

#36. Wayne County

- Population: 116,680

- Born in Ohio: 96,260 (82.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 17,078 (14.6% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 626 (0.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 2,716 (2.3% of population)

#35. Hardin County

- Population: 30,622

- Born in Ohio: 25,409 (83.0% of population)

- Born in a different state: 4,590 (15.0% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 86 (0.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 537 (1.8% of population)

#34. Carroll County

- Population: 26,761

- Born in Ohio: 22,286 (83.3% of population)

- Born in a different state: 4,316 (16.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 49 (0.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 110 (0.4% of population)

#33. Ottawa County

- Population: 40,367

- Born in Ohio: 33,659 (83.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,881 (14.6% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 342 (0.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 485 (1.2% of population)

#32. Scioto County

- Population: 73,716

- Born in Ohio: 61,470 (83.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 11,303 (15.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 198 (0.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 745 (1.0% of population)

#31. Madison County

- Population: 43,961

- Born in Ohio: 36,660 (83.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 6,269 (14.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 193 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 839 (1.9% of population)

#30. Guernsey County

- Population: 38,409

- Born in Ohio: 32,116 (83.6% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,759 (15.0% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 161 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 373 (1.0% of population)

#29. Stark County

- Population: 374,199

- Born in Ohio: 313,123 (83.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 51,039 (13.6% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 1,709 (0.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 8,328 (2.2% of population)

#28. Crawford County

- Population: 41,861

- Born in Ohio: 35,031 (83.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 6,207 (14.8% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 92 (0.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 531 (1.3% of population)

#27. Noble County

- Population: 14,216

- Born in Ohio: 11,911 (83.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 2,248 (15.8% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 0 (0.0% of population)

- Born in another country: 57 (0.4% of population)

#26. Huron County

- Population: 58,518

- Born in Ohio: 49,073 (83.9% of population)

- Born in a different state: 8,135 (13.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 448 (0.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 862 (1.5% of population)

#25. Henry County

- Population: 27,601

- Born in Ohio: 23,202 (84.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 3,866 (14.0% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 107 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 426 (1.5% of population)

#24. Highland County

- Population: 43,285

- Born in Ohio: 36,434 (84.2% of population)

- Born in a different state: 6,388 (14.8% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 170 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 293 (0.7% of population)

#23. Shelby County

- Population: 48,145

- Born in Ohio: 40,750 (84.6% of population)

- Born in a different state: 6,413 (13.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 328 (0.7% of population)

- Born in another country: 654 (1.4% of population)

#22. Sandusky County

- Population: 58,885

- Born in Ohio: 49,854 (84.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 7,810 (13.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 171 (0.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 1,050 (1.8% of population)

#21. Morgan County

- Population: 13,851

- Born in Ohio: 11,745 (84.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 2,001 (14.4% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 30 (0.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 75 (0.5% of population)

#20. Fayette County

- Population: 28,901

- Born in Ohio: 24,553 (85.0% of population)

- Born in a different state: 3,547 (12.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 181 (0.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 620 (2.1% of population)

#19. Ashland County

- Population: 52,522

- Born in Ohio: 44,629 (85.0% of population)

- Born in a different state: 7,050 (13.4% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 178 (0.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 665 (1.3% of population)

#18. Champaign County

- Population: 38,715

- Born in Ohio: 32,919 (85.0% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,167 (13.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 242 (0.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 387 (1.0% of population)

#17. Logan County

- Population: 46,098

- Born in Ohio: 39,324 (85.3% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,731 (12.4% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 373 (0.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 670 (1.5% of population)

#16. Pickaway County

- Population: 58,809

- Born in Ohio: 50,283 (85.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 7,752 (13.2% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 413 (0.7% of population)

- Born in another country: 361 (0.6% of population)

#15. Vinton County

- Population: 12,790

- Born in Ohio: 10,971 (85.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 1,713 (13.4% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 55 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 51 (0.4% of population)

#14. Jackson County

- Population: 32,563

- Born in Ohio: 28,031 (86.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 4,038 (12.4% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 209 (0.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 285 (0.9% of population)

#13. Ross County

- Population: 76,957

- Born in Ohio: 66,663 (86.6% of population)

- Born in a different state: 9,216 (12.0% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 513 (0.7% of population)

- Born in another country: 565 (0.7% of population)

#12. Pike County

- Population: 27,151

- Born in Ohio: 23,575 (86.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 3,284 (12.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 129 (0.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 163 (0.6% of population)

#11. Tuscarawas County

- Population: 92,840

- Born in Ohio: 80,616 (86.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 9,894 (10.7% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 707 (0.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 1,623 (1.7% of population)

#10. Hocking County

- Population: 28,104

- Born in Ohio: 24,470 (87.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 3,321 (11.8% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 121 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 192 (0.7% of population)

#9. Mercer County

- Population: 42,321

- Born in Ohio: 37,055 (87.6% of population)

- Born in a different state: 4,599 (10.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 72 (0.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 595 (1.4% of population)

#8. Muskingum County

- Population: 86,393

- Born in Ohio: 75,765 (87.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 9,554 (11.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 318 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 756 (0.9% of population)

#7. Seneca County

- Population: 55,062

- Born in Ohio: 48,354 (87.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,783 (10.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 106 (0.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 819 (1.5% of population)

#6. Auglaize County

- Population: 46,263

- Born in Ohio: 40,710 (88.0% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,120 (11.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 151 (0.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 282 (0.6% of population)

#5. Wyandot County

- Population: 21,818

- Born in Ohio: 19,220 (88.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 2,304 (10.6% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 38 (0.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 256 (1.2% of population)

#4. Coshocton County

- Population: 36,629

- Born in Ohio: 32,344 (88.3% of population)

- Born in a different state: 3,965 (10.8% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 93 (0.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 227 (0.6% of population)

#3. Perry County

- Population: 35,451

- Born in Ohio: 31,603 (89.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 3,476 (9.8% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 174 (0.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 198 (0.6% of population)

#2. Putnam County

- Population: 34,400

- Born in Ohio: 31,523 (91.6% of population)

- Born in a different state: 2,321 (6.7% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 92 (0.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 464 (1.3% of population)

#1. Holmes County

- Population: 44,273

- Born in Ohio: 40,781 (92.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 3,220 (7.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 156 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 116 (0.3% of population)

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 49 states.