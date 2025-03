While inflation has fallen from 2022 peaks, high prices are still eating into household budgets. Many Americans are paying keen attention to their finances and finding ways to reduce spending.

Home prices, rent, and food inflation, as well as higher prices for gas in the last couple of years, are making it so that each dollar earned has even less purchasing power than before. In the first two months of 2024, Americans were able to save about 3.9% of their disposable income, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, well below historic levels.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in Ohio using rankings from Niche.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Keith J Finks // Shutterstock

#30. Huron County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 1,100

- Population: 58,518

- Median household income: $64,144

- Median home value: $151,600 (73% own)

- Median rent: $805 (27% rent)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#29. Trumbull County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 1,075

- Population: 201,749

- Median household income: $53,537

- Median home value: $121,400 (72% own)

- Median rent: $752 (28% rent)

(Stacker/Stacker)

The American Explorer // Shutterstock

#28. Lawrence County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 1,061

- Population: 57,994

- Median household income: $51,846

- Median home value: $127,900 (73% own)

- Median rent: $806 (27% rent)

(Stacker/Stacker)

CourtneySimons // Shutterstock

#27. Mercer County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 1,035

- Population: 42,321

- Median household income: $73,278

- Median home value: $192,800 (79% own)

- Median rent: $749 (21% rent)

(Stacker/Stacker)

ADC Bradley // Shutterstock

#26. Brown County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 1,034

- Population: 43,715

- Median household income: $66,677

- Median home value: $164,500 (75% own)

- Median rent: $785 (25% rent)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

#25. Sandusky County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 1,006

- Population: 58,885

- Median household income: $60,814

- Median home value: $142,300 (74% own)

- Median rent: $756 (26% rent)

(Stacker/Stacker)

JNix // Shutterstock

#24. Gallia County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 968

- Population: 29,276

- Median household income: $55,533

- Median home value: $134,000 (76% own)

- Median rent: $803 (24% rent)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#23. Darke County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 965

- Population: 51,751

- Median household income: $60,237

- Median home value: $157,800 (72% own)

- Median rent: $731 (28% rent)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#22. Highland County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 935

- Population: 43,285

- Median household income: $60,522

- Median home value: $146,300 (73% own)

- Median rent: $736 (27% rent)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#21. Williams County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 924

- Population: 36,973

- Median household income: $60,632

- Median home value: $131,100 (75% own)

- Median rent: $771 (25% rent)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#20. Crawford County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 919

- Population: 41,861

- Median household income: $52,486

- Median home value: $117,000 (69% own)

- Median rent: $746 (31% rent)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#19. Defiance County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 917

- Population: 38,300

- Median household income: $69,302

- Median home value: $147,600 (77% own)

- Median rent: $808 (23% rent)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#18. Hardin County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 907

- Population: 30,622

- Median household income: $55,876

- Median home value: $125,600 (74% own)

- Median rent: $755 (26% rent)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#17. Auglaize County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 897

- Population: 46,263

- Median household income: $75,231

- Median home value: $168,200 (77% own)

- Median rent: $815 (23% rent)

(Stacker/Stacker)

JNix // Shutterstock

#16. Perry County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 851

- Population: 35,451

- Median household income: $62,899

- Median home value: $161,300 (76% own)

- Median rent: $695 (24% rent)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#15. Putnam County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 837

- Population: 34,400

- Median household income: $79,453

- Median home value: $176,200 (86% own)

- Median rent: $807 (14% rent)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Madison Muskopf // Shutterstock

#14. Coshocton County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 795

- Population: 36,629

- Median household income: $52,048

- Median home value: $128,600 (72% own)

- Median rent: $694 (28% rent)

(Stacker/Stacker)

James Marciniak // Shutterstock

#13. Jackson County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 787

- Population: 32,563

- Median household income: $56,549

- Median home value: $127,500 (74% own)

- Median rent: $744 (26% rent)

(Stacker/Stacker)

JNix // Shutterstock

#12. Belmont County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 781

- Population: 66,554

- Median household income: $56,943

- Median home value: $130,200 (75% own)

- Median rent: $754 (25% rent)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#11. Seneca County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 766

- Population: 55,062

- Median household income: $62,476

- Median home value: $128,100 (72% own)

- Median rent: $789 (28% rent)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#10. Jefferson County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 755

- Population: 65,280

- Median household income: $53,124

- Median home value: $115,100 (71% own)

- Median rent: $760 (29% rent)

(Stacker/Stacker)

The American Explorer // Shutterstock

#9. Vinton County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 728

- Population: 12,790

- Median household income: $50,967

- Median home value: $123,400 (75% own)

- Median rent: $675 (25% rent)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Kenneth Keifer // Shutterstock

#8. Noble County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 704

- Population: 14,216

- Median household income: $51,547

- Median home value: $137,500 (80% own)

- Median rent: $716 (20% rent)

(Stacker/Stacker)

JNix // Shutterstock

#7. Columbiana County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 690

- Population: 101,723

- Median household income: $55,473

- Median home value: $124,400 (73% own)

- Median rent: $696 (27% rent)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#6. Wyandot County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 661

- Population: 21,818

- Median household income: $68,552

- Median home value: $154,200 (74% own)

- Median rent: $753 (26% rent)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#5. Meigs County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 598

- Population: 22,242

- Median household income: $46,255

- Median home value: $104,400 (75% own)

- Median rent: $689 (25% rent)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#4. Van Wert County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 532

- Population: 28,833

- Median household income: $64,841

- Median home value: $129,300 (79% own)

- Median rent: $769 (21% rent)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#3. Morgan County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 501

- Population: 13,851

- Median household income: $51,056

- Median home value: $121,200 (76% own)

- Median rent: $689 (24% rent)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Anne Kitzman // Shutterstock

#2. Paulding County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 431

- Population: 18,827

- Median household income: $65,331

- Median home value: $122,200 (81% own)

- Median rent: $718 (19% rent)

(Stacker/Stacker)

JNix // Shutterstock

#1. Harrison County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 409

- Population: 14,528

- Median household income: $54,056

- Median home value: $112,500 (78% own)

- Median rent: $682 (22% rent)

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 32 states.