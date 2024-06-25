Visible Deal: New Customers Get Visible+ for $25 First Month

Visible (Review) currently offers one of the best prices on an unlimited plan for one line: $25. Right now, new customers can sign up for their premium service (Visible+) for the same price as their basic unlimited plan.

Here’s everything you need to know about Visible’s latest deal.

Get $20 off Visible+ Your First Month of Service

Now through July 31, new customers can get Visible+ for $25 their first month of service. That's the same price as Visible's basic unlimited plan and a savings of $20.

Visible+ typically costs $45 per month, and after your first month of discounted service, this is the regular price you can expect to see for the plan. However, you can always switch to the basic Visible plan after your first month to keep the same low price.

Here’s how to get this deal:

New members join Visible Bring your own device or purchase a new device Select the monthly Visible+ plan, enter promo code VIP20 at checkout Activate your service

To save the most money, I recommend bringing your own phone to Visible. You can check to see if your phone is unlocked. Once you've verified that it is, make sure it's compatible with Visible's network.

Visible+ includes unlimited talk, text and data on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. You'll also get 50GB of premium data on Verizon's 5G & 4G LTE networks, which means higher data priority than customers on the basic Visible plan.

Additionally, the following features are included with Visible+:

Smartwatch service (save $10/month)

Download speeds: 215–702Mbps (5G Ultra Wideband); 34-149Mbps (5G); 9-69 (4G LTE)

Unlimited mobile hotspot (10Mbps speeds)

Unlimited talk & text to Mexico and Canada

Unlimited talk, text and 2GB of data per day in Mexico and Canada

Calling to 30+ countries and unlimited texting to 200+

One Global Pass day per month ($10 savings)

Spam protection

You can check out the full details of Visible's plans and the current new customer deal on Visible's website.

Visible: An Affordable Prepaid Provider on Verizon Wireless’ Network

If you aren't familiar with Visible, it's a prepaid cell phone service provider that Verizon Wireless owns. Customers on Visible's phone plans have access to Verizon Wireless' network as the carrier runs on the same towers.

Visible offers only two cell phone plans, but they both can be great options for lowering your phone bill.

In addition to the premium Visible+ plan detailed above ($45 per month), the standard Visible plan costs only $25 per month per line. Here’s what you’ll get with this plan:

Unlimited talk, text and data

Access to Verizon Wireless' 5G Nationwide & 4G LTE networks

Download speeds: 34-149Mbps (5G); 9-69 (4G LTE)

Unlimited mobile hotspot (up to 5Mbps speeds; limited to one device)

Unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada

Spam protection

In contrast, Verizon Wireless' postpaid unlimited plans begin at $65 per month for one line with autopay. You can learn more about the differences between Visible and Verizon Wireless here.

Before you switch to Visible, check your phone's compatibility online and make sure you'll have service in your area by checking Visible's coverage map. If you have a compatible phone, you can also sign up for a 15-day free trial of Visible without leaving your current carrier. This is a great way to decide whether or not the service will work for you!

I had a great experience testing out Visible myself, and if Verizon has strong service in your area, Visible could be a great way to access those towers for a fraction of the cost. To read about my experience using Visible, check out our full Visible review.

For more options, be sure to read our guide on the best cell phone plans and deals available now. If you do decide to make the switch, check out this guide that Team Clark put together to take you step-by-step through the process of changing carriers.

Are you thinking about switching to Visible? Let us know in our Clark.com Community! Also, be sure to check out the latest conversations about cell phones here.

