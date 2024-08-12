US Mobile Student Discount: Save up to 25% on an Unlimited Phone Plan

If you're in college, you may be eligible for additional discounts on your cell phone service. For example, US Mobile offers 20% off the Unlimited Premium monthly plan. If your university is one of US Mobile's partners, you can save an additional 5%.

In this article, I’ll take a closer look at US Mobile’s student discount and what you’ll get with Unlimited Premium.

Monthly Unlimited Plans From $25 at US Mobile

US Mobile offers monthly and annual phone plans. While the annual phone plans are cheaper overall, it isn't always practical for a college student to pay for a year of cell phone service upfront. Fortunately, US Mobile's Unlimited Starter plan is available for $25 monthly.

US Mobile's Unlimited Starter plan includes unlimited talk, text and data (35GB premium) plus 10GB of hotspot data. New customers can activate a new line on this plan and get 40% off for three months. That brings the total price to $45 upfront ($15/month) for three months. While Unlimited Starter isn't eligible for additional student discounts, this can be a great way for college students to save on their first few months of service.

However, students are eligible for an exclusive discount on US Mobile's Unlimited Premium plan. This plan typically costs $44 monthly, but with an active university email address, you can save 20%. That brings the total price of the plan to $35 monthly with all taxes and fees included. If your university is one of US Mobile's partners, you can save an additional 5% which brings the monthly plan price to $33.

Here’s what you’ll get with Unlimited Premium:

Unlimited talk, text and data

100GB premium data

50GB mobile hotspot data

International calling and texting

Up to 10GB of international data

Free Teleports

When you sign up with US Mobile, you can choose which network you'd like to connect to: Dark Star (AT&T), Light Speed (T-Mobile) or Warp (Verizon). With free Teleports, you can switch networks up to eight times per billing cycle. You can learn more about US Mobile's networks here.

To get US Mobile's student discount, enter your university name, email address and graduation details on US Mobile's website here. You will have to keep autopay on to maintain your student discount. However, you can pause or downgrade your plan at any time.

US Mobile: An Affordable Cell Phone Service Provider on Any Network

US Mobile offers one of the cheapest phone plans available as well as competitive prices on unlimited phone plans. Additionally, customers can now switch between three different networks to receive the best coverage.

US Mobile’s Warp network will give you access to Verizon’s towers while the Light Speed network will give you access to T-Mobile’s towers. US Mobile’s newest network, Dark Star, will give you access to AT&T’s towers.

If you're thinking about switching to US Mobile, bring your own unlocked phone to save the most money. You can also check your coverage on all three networks to see which one will provide the best service in your area.

In addition to US Mobile's student discount detailed above, all new lines are eligible for exclusive savings including a 30-day free trial and three months of Unlimited Starter for $45 ($15/month). New customers who join by September 30 and keep an active line through December 2 are also eligible for entry in US Mobile's Tesla Cybertruck sweepstakes.

To learn more about US Mobile before deciding to make the switch, be sure to read our full US Mobile review.

For more options, check out all of our top picks for the best cell phone plans and deals available now. If you do decide to switch to a new cell phone service provider, check out this guide that Team Clark put together to take you step-by-step through the process of changing carriers.

Are you thinking about switching to US Mobile? Let us know in our Clark.com Community! Also, be sure to check out the latest conversations about cell phones here.

The post US Mobile Student Discount: Save up to 25% on an Unlimited Phone Plan appeared first on Clark Howard.