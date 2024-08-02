TextNow Introduces Free Essential Data

Since 2020, TextNow (Review) has offered free texting and calling after a one-time SIM card purchase. Now, TextNow plans also include Essential Data.

In this article, I’ll take a closer look at what’s included with TextNow’s new free Essential Data.

Essential Data Is Now Included on All TextNow Plans

Earlier this year, TextNow introduced free Essential Data for all customers. Free Essential Data provides a limited amount of access to T-Mobile's 5G network. Customers can use Essential Data to access email, maps, rideshare apps and more.

The Free Essential Data plan includes 350MB of data per month at regular speeds. After using 350MB of data, speeds will slow up to 1GB. New and existing TextNow customers with an active SIM card will automatically have access to 1GB of Essential Data each month.

If you already have an active TextNow account and aren't able to access free Essential Data, contact TextNow and ask them to enable data on your account.

The following apps are currently accessible with TextNow's Essential Data. According to TextNow, more apps will be added to the Free Essential Data plan over time. If you don't see an app on the list that you believe is essential, contact TextNow to see if it's included with the Free Essential Data plan.

AOL

Apple Maps

Google Maps

Waze

Uber

Lyft

Microsoft Exchange

Microsoft Outlook 365

FastMail

Gmail

GMX Mail

Hotmail

Hushmail

Inbox.com

Lockbin

Lotus Notes

Locos Mail

Mailstrom

My Way Email

Proton Mail

Sunrise Calendar

Yaanimail

Yahoo Mail

Yandex Mail

Zimbra

Zoho Mail

You can learn more about what's included with Free Essential Data on TextNow's website.

TextNow’s Free Cell Phone Service: What You Need to Know

TextNow is a phone service provider that was founded in 2009 by two college students looking to save money on their phone bills. Today, TextNow says it offers free calling and texting to millions of users.

TextNow lets you port in your own phone number or choose a new local phone number. Then, you should be able to send and receive text messages as well as place and receive phone calls absolutely free. However, you'll have to pay $4.99 for a SIM card if you want to call and text away from Wi-Fi. If you do purchase a SIM card you'll also get 1GB of Essential Data each month that can be used away from Wi-Fi. However, you'll have to deal with a few ads in exchange for the free service.

If you need more than 1GB of essential data, TextNow also offers unlimited data options:

$0.99 Hour Pass

$4.99 Day Pass

$39.99 Month Pass

With TextNow's data plans, you'll have access to T-Mobile's 5G network. When it comes to paid cell phone plans with high-speed data, I recommend checking out plans from US Mobile, Tello Mobile, Visible or Mint Mobile for cheaper, more reliable cell phone plans with more mobile data.

If you're looking for a completely free calling and texting service, TextNow's free plan may be a good option. This plan could be perfect for someone who doesn't need much mobile data. It only includes 1GB of Essential Data. However, money expert Clark Howard recently had trouble signing up for TextNow and activating the free service with a SIM card. You can learn more about TextNow and read about Clark's experience in our full TextNow review.

For more options, be sure to read our guide on the best cell phone plans and deals. Once you've decided on a new phone plan and you're ready to make the switch, check out this guide that we put together to take you step-by-step through the process.

Have you been able to use TextNow’s free Essential Data? Tell us about your experience in our Clark.com Community or check out the latest conversations around cell phones.

