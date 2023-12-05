Tello Mobile Unveils New Phone Plans With More Data and Lower Prices

This week, Tello Mobile revealed a new lineup of cell phone plans. The new plans include more options, more high-speed data and lower prices.

In this article, I’ll take a closer look at Tello’s new plans, including what you’ll get for the price and how they compare to other available cell phone plans.

New Tello Mobile Plans Available Now

Tello Mobile recently expanded its plan selection to include seven different high-speed data options. Each high-speed data option can be paired with no minutes, 100 minutes, 300 minutes, 500 minutes, or unlimited minutes. All of Tello Mobile’s plans include unlimited texting and mobile hotspot capabilities.

Here are Tello’s plan options with unlimited minutes:

1GB of high-speed data for $9/month (previously $10)

2GB of high-speed data for $10/month (previously $14)

5GB of high-speed data for $14/month (previously $19)

10GB of high-speed data for $19/month (new plan)

15GB of high-speed data for $24/month (new plan)

35GB of high-speed data for $25/month (previously 25GB for $29)

Tello eliminated plans with 500MB, 6GB and 8GB of high-speed data. New plan options include 10GB or 15GB of high-speed data per month. Additionally, Tello's unlimited cell phone plan previously included 25GB of high-speed data monthly for $29. Now, the same unlimited plan costs $25 per month and includes 35GB of high-speed data before slowed speeds.

All of Tello Mobile's plans include free unlimited texting. Plans that include calling can also be used for calls to over 60 countries. Plus, no matter how much high-speed cellular data you have with Tello, you'll always have unlimited 2G data and mobile hotspot tethering.

You can visit Tello's website to check out the new plans. Before you decide to switch, be sure to also read our full Tello Mobile review.

Tello Mobile: An Affordable T-Mobile MVNO

If you aren't familiar with Tello, it's an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) that uses T-Mobile's network to deliver service to its customers at a major discount. If you have service in your area from T-Mobile, you'll likely also be covered by Tello.

Other resellers and MVNOs that use T-Mobile's towers include Mint Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Republic Wireless, Consumer Cellular and more.

Compared to T-Mobile itself, you'll find an excellent price with Tello's phone plans. T-Mobile's postpaid plans start at $60 for one line (Essentials unlimited plan with an autopay discount). While you'll get more high-speed data and additional postpaid benefits, you'll find a much better price with Tello's $25 unlimited plan (35GB of high-speed data per month).

Compared to other prepaid plans, Tello Mobile's prices are still hard to beat. Connect by T-Mobile offers plans beginning at $10/month for 1GB of high-speed data, but Connect's biggest plan costs $35/month and only includes 12GB of data. T-Mobile Prepaid's plans begin at $40/month for 10GB of data, which only costs $19 with Tello.

If you're looking for unlimited data, Tello's new $25 plan with 35GB of high-speed data is worth considering. To compare, Visible (a prepaid Verizon Wireless reseller) has unlimited plans with no high-speed data cap beginning at $25/month. Boost Mobile also offers an unlimited plan for $25/month with 30GB of high-speed data. Mint Mobile (T-Mobile's network) offers an unlimited plan with 40GB of high-speed data for $30/month.

Final Thoughts

Tello Mobile has been one of the cheapest options available on T-Mobile’s network for a while, and now you’ll find even more high-speed data for a lower price.

Tello’s cheapest plan, 1GB of high-speed data plus unlimited talk and text for $9/month, is one of the cheapest monthly phone plans you’ll find with high-speed data. For one more dollar, you can get double the high-speed data per month with Tello’s 2GB plan. Finally, if you need a significant amount of monthly high-speed data, Tello’s unlimited plan is also a great deal.

Be sure to check out our full Tello review before you purchase a plan. If you're still hesitant to make the switch, I recommend ordering a SIM card and trying out the 1GB plan for a month before you cancel your current cell phone service. Then, you can test out the service in your area yourself for only $9 before committing.

If you do decide to switch to Tello, be sure to also check out our step-by-step guide to switching cell phone service providers.

Will you be switching to one of Tello’s new plans? Let us know in our Clark.com Community!

The post Tello Mobile Unveils New Phone Plans With More Data and Lower Prices appeared first on Clark Howard.