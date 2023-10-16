T-Mobile’s Forced Plan Migration: How To Opt Out

Starting on October 17, 2023, many T-Mobile customers may receive notifications that their wireless plan is about to be upgraded. Customers on specific T-Mobile plans will need to contact T-Mobile and opt out of the automatic migration in order to avoid paying for a more expensive plan.

In this article, I’ll share what we know so far about the T-Mobile forced plan migration. I’ll also share which customers will be affected as well as detailed instructions on how to opt out of the “upgrade.”

These T-Mobile Customers Will Automatically Be Upgraded to a Pricier Plan

According to The Mobile Report, leaked internal documentation from T-Mobile verified the upcoming forced plan migration. Not all customers will be affected, but those on specific legacy plans will receive an email and text message about an automatic cell phone plan upgrade.

Customers with the following plans are expected to be upgraded:

Current Plan Plan After Migration Simple Choice or Select Choice Essentials Select or Magenta Magenta Go5G Magenta 55+ Go5G 55+ ONE Go5G Simple Choice Business Business Unlimited Advanced

At the time of writing, it’s believed that customers on variations of these plans will not be affected. For example, if you have the Magenta Military plan, you likely won’t be affected by the forced plan migration.

If your account is going to be affected, you should receive an alert from T-Mobile before the upgrade via e-mail and SMS text.

How To Opt Out of T-Mobile’s Forced Plan Migration

If you receive an alert that your cell phone plan is going to be changed as part of the plan migration, your account will automatically be upgraded unless you contact T-Mobile and opt out.

To opt out of the plan migration, you’ll simply have to contact T-Mobile’s customer service and tell them that you want to keep your current plan.

Here are a few different ways that you can contact T-Mobile to opt out of the automatic plan migration:

Phone Support: The easiest way for many customers to contact T-Mobile is by calling. You can reach a T-Mobile customer service representative at 1-800-937-8997.

The easiest way for many customers to contact T-Mobile is by calling. You can reach a T-Mobile customer service representative at 1-800-937-8997. Website or App Chat: If you'd rather chat with a representative online, you can visit T-Mobile's website and click the chat bubble in the lower-right corner. Request to speak with a live representative and you'll be connected to someone who can help. Additionally, if you have the T-Mobile app, you can chat with a representative by clicking the chat icon in the upper-right corner.

If you'd rather chat with a representative online, you can visit T-Mobile's website and click the chat bubble in the lower-right corner. Request to speak with a live representative and you'll be connected to someone who can help. Additionally, if you have the T-Mobile app, you can chat with a representative by clicking the chat icon in the upper-right corner. Social Media: T-Mobile also has a dedicated team of customer service representatives manning the company's social media accounts called "T-Force." You can send a message to the T-Force team via T-Mobile's X (formerly known as Twitter) or Facebook. You may be asked to verify your identity with a separate link if it's your first time contacting customer service via social media, but the T-Force team can help you opt out of the plan migration.

It's best to wait until you've received an alert from T-Mobile that your account will be affected before you request to opt out of the plan migration. This can help avoid any confusion on the customer service representative's part in case your plan isn't scheduled to be changed.

Once you're connected with a customer service representative, you can say: "I'd like to opt out of the planned account migration and have the opt-out code added to my account."

Previously, there was a simple way to verify that the opt-out code has been added to your T-Mobile account. Unfortunately, it isn’t so easy to check anymore as T-Mobile has removed the “Migration Opt Out” listing on the account service’s page.

Instead, if you want to verify that you’ve successfully opted out of the migration, I recommend contacting customer service a second time and speaking to a different representative. Then, you can ask them to verify that the opt-out code has been added to your account.

T-Mobile Alternatives

Opting out of T-Mobile's plan migration is the best way to avoid any unexpected changes to your bill. This way, you'll keep the same plan, service and price that you're used to.

Alternatively, there are ways to access the same network for even less. If you're ready to leave T-Mobile altogether, consider a cheaper cell phone service provider that runs on the same network. There are several T-Mobile MVNOs and other discount service providers owned by T-Mobile that will give you access to the same service you're used to for a much cheaper monthly price.

Here are a few alternatives to consider that all provide cell phone service via T-Mobile’s network:

For more options, be sure to read our guide on the best cell phone plans and deals available now. If you do decide to switch to a new cell phone service provider, be sure to check out this guide that Team Clark put together to take you step-by-step through the process.

Is your account being affected by the T-Mobile forced plan migration? Tell us about your experience in our Clark.com Community.

