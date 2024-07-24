Report: Verizon Wireless Delivers the Best 5G Experience in 2024

Apple Launches iPhone 5s And 5c In China BEIJING, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 20: A customer inspects the new iPhone at the Wangfujing flagship store on September 20, 2013 in Beijing, China. Apple launched the new iPhone 5C model that will run iOS 7 is made from hard-coated polycarbonate and comes in various colors and the iPhone 5S that features fingerprint recognition security. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images) (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

RootMetrics and J.D. Power have published recent reports comparing connectivity among The Big Three wireless providers so far this year. In all three reports, Verizon Wireless tops T-Mobile and AT&T in most categories.

In this article, I’ll take a closer look at the most recent reports from RootMetrics and J.D. Power. I’ll also share how you can access this year’s top wireless network without paying the full price of a postpaid phone plan.

Verizon Wireless Offers the Best 5G Speed and 5G Reliability in 2024

This month, RootMetrics published a study on the state of 5G in the U.S. The study included results from more than 3 million total tests across 245,000 miles conducted between January and June 2024.

RootMetrics found that Verizon Wireless earned the highest 5G speeds and 5G reliability scores. T-Mobile earned the highest scores for 5G availability.

According to the study, “Verizon’s 5G network emerged as the top performer in our first-half 2024 testing, with the carriers’ consistently strong showings across speed, reliability, and latency allowing it to capture the award for the Best 5G network.”

When it came to 5G speeds, Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T all scored within five points of one another, but Verizon’s top 5G speeds in rural areas helped to set it apart.

Verizon Wireless has earned the top 5G data reliability scores six times in a row. However, T-Mobile came out on top for 5G availability nationwide. T-Mobile's score of 93 was significantly higher than AT&T (81.6) and Verizon (65.5).

National, State and Metro Area Network Performances

In addition to testing 5G networks, RootMetrics took a broader look at wireless connections on a national level, state level and in 125 of the most populous metropolitan areas. RootMetrics conducted over 3,000,000 tests between January and June 2024. The results were published in RootMetrics' U.S. State of the Mobile Union 1H 2024 report.

In this study, Verizon Wireless came out on top again winning the most national, state and metro awards. Verizon won the United States Overall and Data RootScore Awards along with top scores in accessibility and video performance.

Verizon hadn’t won the US Overall RootScore Award outright since the first half of 2021. This was also Verizon’s first win in the Data RootScore category since the second half of 2020. Additionally, Verizon’s aggregate median download speed increased from 111.9Mbps in the second half of 2023 to 152.2Mbps in the first half of 2024.

While Verizon Wireless has topped T-Mobile in most categories so far this year, T-Mobile still delivered the fastest aggregate median download speed: 307.6Mbps. T-Mobile's median download speed more than doubled that of Verizon Wireless (152.2Mbps) and AT&T (140.7Mbps).

In addition to leading on a national level, Verizon Wireless earned the most State RootScore Awards. AT&T earned the second-most State RootScore Awards including an impressive lead in the categories of speed, call and text. T-Mobile earned the fewest State RootScore Awards but still posted good speed results.

Finally, Verizon Wireless came out on top again in metropolitan markets. Verizon earned the most Metro Area RootScore Awards (838) followed by T-Mobile (585) and AT&T (397).

For more information, including the study's methodology, you can read RootMetrics' full U.S. State of the Mobile Union 1H 2024 report here.

Verizon Wireless Users Experience Fewer Connection Problems

It's clear from RootMetrics' reports that Verizon Wireless is taking the lead in wireless connections across the country. These results are mirrored in J.D. Power's latest study: 2024 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance— Volume 2.

The study found that while connection problems are decreasing overall, Verizon Wireless customers in particular experience the fewest disruptions.

The study is based on responses from 25,597 wireless customers examining carrier performance in six regions. Results were collected and tallied into Problems Per 100 Connections (PP100). Of course, networks with fewer PP100 performed better.

The study found that Verizon Wireless experienced the fewest PP100 in all six regions. Verizon tied with UScellular in the North Central region and again with AT&T and T-Mobile in the Southwest region.

Here’s a closer look at the study results across each region with each wireless provider’s PP100:

Region Verizon Wireless AT&T T-Mobile UScellular Mid-Atlantic 8 9 10 No data North Central 8 10 9 8 Northeast 7 10 11 No data Southeast 8 10 9 No data Southwest 10 10 10 No data West 9 10 10 No data

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, Verizon Wireless has continued to improve its connections across multiple categories with especially excellent 5G performance. Plus, Verizon Wireless customers are seeing the improvements in real time with fewer connection problems than any other network across the country.

In the past, T-Mobile has earned the top marks in most categories in RootMetrics reports. Even this year, T-Mobile delivered the highest aggregate median download speeds. RootMetrics has updated its methodology for testing networks, which may have contributed to the shift in award winners. However, the new methodology takes a broader look at connectivity across more geographic areas and performance categories that directly impact users. You can learn more about RootMetrics' methodology here.

If you're interested in taking advantage of Verizon Wireless' award-winning network, postpaid phone plans begin at $65/month with autopay. However, you can access the same network for a fraction of the cost with a Verizon MVNO. These are cheaper, prepaid phone plans that use Verizon's towers to deliver service.

Here are a few of our favorite Verizon MVNOs:

Are you a Verizon Wireless customer? Tell us about your experience in our Clark.com Community!

The post Report: Verizon Wireless Delivers the Best 5G Experience in 2024 appeared first on Clark Howard.