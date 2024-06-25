Some of the best shopping days of the year return this summer with Amazon Prime Day.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day this year is Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17. Yes, although it's traditionally known as Prime Day and used to be a singular day, in recent years, the annual sales event has stretched into a two-day event.

If you can't find something the first day, you'll likely be able to find it the next. "New deals will continue to drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event," Amazon says in a news release.

How To Save on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon says Prime members can get access now to select deals before the event begins. (If you're not a Prime member, read our article on whether Prime is worth it for you.)

The retailer says that deals with as much as 40% off can be found throughout the two-day period.

“Invite-only deals are also back this year, which means Prime members can request an invitation to exclusive deals that are expected to sell out,” Amazon’s release says.

Don't forget you can also find bargains over those two days at ClarkDeals, where Deal Diggers will show you the lowest prices on the hottest items.

The post Amazon Announces Amazon Prime Day 2024 appeared first on Clark Howard.