Today, two very practical ways to prepare for your near and long-term future – doing a home inventory and saving for long-term care. Clark gets you prepared in case you ever need to make a home insurance claim, and then discusses the problems with the broken long term care industry. Learn what financial advisors recommend now, to plan for what 80% of older adults may someday need.
- Home Inventory: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Long-Term Care: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show:
- What Is Digital Home Management and Why Is It Important?
- How To Store Your Important Financial Documents Online
- How Your Phone's Camera Can Save You a Headache With Your Insurer
- Best Renters Insurance Companies and Ones To Avoid
- Actual Cash Value vs. Replacement Cost Value Coverage
- How Much Homeowners Insurance Do I Need?
- Best And Worst Homeowners Insurance Companies: October 2023
- Are Money Market Funds a Safe Place To Stash My Savings?
- 3 Things Clark Says You Should Do With CDs Right Now
- Barrons.com: Most Seniors Will Need Long-Term Care. Here's How to Save for It
- What Is Long-Term Care Insurance Cost & Coverage
- What Is an HSA Account and How Does It Work?
- Clark Howard's #1 Rule Before You File an Auto Insurance Claim
- The American Community Survey: Is It Legitimate and Do You Have To Answer?
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The post 11.30.23 Home Inventory / Planning For Long-Term Care appeared first on Clark Howard.