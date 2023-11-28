One decision that will save you big money over time is to buy a used car instead of new. And there is good news along that front. Clark updates what’s happening with prices on both new and used cars. Also, airline boarding can be a big headache – inefficient and time consuming. Clark has the solution.

Used Car Prices: Segment 1

Ask Clark: Segment 2

Fixing Airline Boarding: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show:

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The post 11.28.23 Used Car Prices / Solving The Problem Of Boarding A Plane appeared first on Clark Howard.