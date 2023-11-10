11.10.23 Clark Answers His Critics on Clark Stinks / Ending Self-Checkout

Friday – Clark Stinks day! Christa shares Clark Stinks posts with Clark. Submit yours at Clark.com/ClarkStinks. Also today, Clark talks about some of the perils of self-checkout and the new fully automated stores.
- Clark Stinks: Segments 1 & 2
- Fully Automated Markets: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show:
- How to Buy a Used Car in 7 Steps
- 10 Ways To Save Money on Car Insurance
- 401(k) Match: What Is It, How It Works
- Axios: Chamblee market says no checkout, no cashier, no problem
- How To Freeze Your Credit With Experian, Equifax and TransUnion
- How To Monitor Your Credit
- How To Dispute a Charge on Your Credit Card
- Submit a complaint | Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
Thank you for listening today, Clarkies! If you want to be part of our "Clarkie" segment, call 404-981-2071 to leave a comment or story. We may play it during a future episode!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
