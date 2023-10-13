Friday – Clark Stinks day! Christa shares Clark Stinks posts with Clark. Submit yours at Clark.com/ClarkStinks. Also today, many a tale of woe proves the point: It's important to have beneficiaries up to date and to understand which takes precedence – a beneficiary designation or a will and trust.
- Clark Stinks: Segments 1 & 2
- Update Your Beneficiaries: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show
- AutoSlash Review: How To Save on a Rental Car
- How To Make Your Online Accounts Accessible When You Die
- What Do I Need To Do To Make Sure My Financial Affairs Are in Order Before I Die or Become Disabled?
- Safe Browser Alternatives That Promise Not To Track You
- Wills & Funerals Archives – Clark Howard
- Wills versus Trust – Clark Howard Community
- Who Should Consider Setting Up a Trust?
- Best Online Will Maker: 5 Free or Cheap Options
- We Just Got Married. How Do We Blend Our Finances?
- What Is Long-Term Care Insurance Cost & Coverage
- Senior Care Archives – Clark Howard
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The post 10.13.23 Clark Answers His Critics on Clark Stinks / Beneficiaries Vs Wills & Trusts appeared first on Clark Howard.