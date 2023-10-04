It's a frustrating game – appealing a denied medical claim. They're counting on you to give up. Don't. Clark shares the best approach and strategies. Also, housing market conditions remain hostile for first time home buyers. Some sources say now is the time to buy. Clark offers a different opinion, and direction moving forward.

Health Insurance Claim Appeal: Segment 1

Ask Clark: Segment 2

First Time Home Buyers: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The post 10.04.23 DENIED: Appealing A Health Insurance Claim / Word To First Time Home Buyers appeared first on Clark Howard.