Reviews can help you make decisions on all kinds of purchases, from merchandise to services and travel. But how can you trust them? Clark offers some insights & guidance. Also today, unusual factors in the diamond market are affecting the price of traditional and lab diamonds.
- Insights On Reading Reviews: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Diamond Prices: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show
- WSJ: Customer Ratings Have Become Meaningless. 'People Hand Out 5 Stars Like It's Candy.'
- Trustpilot Review: Is Trustpilot Legit?
- Coverdell Education Savings Account (ESA): How They Work
- Best 529 College Savings Plans By State
- Vanguard Personal Advisor Review
- Comparing Hybrid Financial Advisors: Vanguard vs. Schwab vs. Fidelity
- The #1 Thing Clark Howard Hates About Solar Panels
- Are Solar Panels Worth it? 3 Things To Consider Before You Get Solar Panels
- Getting Engaged Just Got Cheaper as Diamond Market Adjusts
- The Best Time and Place To Buy an Engagement Ring
- How To Build Credit / Credit Karma Review
- How to Report Your Rent to Credit Bureaus
- The Best Time and Place To Buy a TV / ClarkDeals – TVs
- 4 Things to Know Before You Buy a TV From Costco
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The post 08.31.23 Reviews: How Can You Trust Them? / Engaging Prices Now On Diamonds appeared first on Clark Howard.