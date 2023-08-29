Football season is upon us and sports betting is growing in popularity. Clark describes how the nature of sports gambling has changed and pitfalls to be aware of. Also in this episode, there's currently a horrible scam that is exploiting grief to rip off those who have just lost a loved one. Clark describes how this works so you and your loved ones stay in the know.

Sports Betting: Segment 1

Ask Clark: Segment 2

Funeral Home Scam: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The post 08.29.23 Sports Betting / A New Low: The Funeral Home Scam appeared first on Clark Howard.