Columbus 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Columbus, Ohio using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 74 °F on Saturday, while the low is 39 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 4 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 61 °F, low of 39 °F (39% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:51 AM, sunset at 7:33 PM

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 66 °F, low of 45 °F (44% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:49 AM, sunset at 7:34 PM

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 66 °F, low of 45 °F (58% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:48 AM, sunset at 7:35 PM

Thursday, March 13

- High of 61 °F, low of 51 °F (74% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Light breeze (5 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:46 AM, sunset at 7:36 PM

Friday, March 14

- High of 70 °F, low of 50 °F (55% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:44 AM, sunset at 7:37 PM

- Full moon

Saturday, March 15

- High of 74 °F, low of 57 °F (49% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (8 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:43 AM, sunset at 7:38 PM

Sunday, March 16

- High of 57 °F, low of 46 °F (23% humidity)

- Sunny with a 100% chance of rain (2 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:41 AM, sunset at 7:39 PM