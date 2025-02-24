Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the
sits at 6.85%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Springfield, Ohio metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#8. Park Layne, OH
- Typical home value: $165,181
- 1-year price change: +7.9%
- 5-year price change: +68.0%
#7. Donnelsville, OH
- Typical home value: $167,999
- 1-year price change: +9.3%
- 5-year price change: +48.6%
#6. Springfield, OH
- Typical home value: $172,373
- 1-year price change: +9.2%
- 5-year price change: +64.3%
#5. Medway, OH
- Typical home value: $173,919
- 1-year price change: +8.0%
- 5-year price change: +61.6%
#4. Enon, OH
- Typical home value: $221,670
- 1-year price change: +8.2%
- 5-year price change: +57.9%
#3. New Carlisle, OH
- Typical home value: $226,114
- 1-year price change: +7.6%
- 5-year price change: +55.1%
#2. South Charleston, OH
- Typical home value: $243,889
- 1-year price change: +7.3%
- 5-year price change: +58.1%
#1. South Vienna, OH
- Typical home value: $284,063
- 1-year price change: +5.9%
- 5-year price change: +64.5%