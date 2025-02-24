Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the
sits at 6.85%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Mansfield metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
You may also like: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Mansfield metro area
Stacker
#9. Mansfield, OH
- Typical home value: $135,620
- 1-year price change: +8.0%
- 5-year price change: +66.7%
Stacker
#8. Plymouth, OH
- Typical home value: $156,733
- 1-year price change: +6.8%
- 5-year price change: +48.6%
Stacker
#7. Shelby, OH
- Typical home value: $164,673
- 1-year price change: +6.7%
- 5-year price change: +57.7%
Stacker
#6. Ontario, OH
- Typical home value: $210,191
- 1-year price change: +6.6%
- 5-year price change: +56.8%
Stacker
#5. Lexington, OH
- Typical home value: $213,768
- 1-year price change: +6.3%
- 5-year price change: +53.4%
You may also like: Homes for sale in Mansfield at every price point
Stacker
#4. Shiloh, OH
- Typical home value: $213,858
- 1-year price change: +6.2%
- 5-year price change: +51.0%
Stacker
#3. Lucas, OH
- Typical home value: $225,899
- 1-year price change: +7.6%
- 5-year price change: +56.4%
Stacker
#2. Butler, OH
- Typical home value: $248,289
- 1-year price change: +8.5%
- 5-year price change: +61.2%
Stacker
#1. Bellville, OH
- Typical home value: $254,550
- 1-year price change: +7.1%
- 5-year price change: +60.7%