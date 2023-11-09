Wendy’s gives out free chicken nuggets every Wednesday until end of 2023

NEW YORK — Wendy's is enticing its customers with a delicious deal to help them make it through their week.

Every Wednesday, beginning Nov. 8, the fast food chain will give out free 6-piece chicken nuggets with a purchase.

Available through its app or online, the deals, which include classic or spicy nuggets with or without dipping sauce, will last for eight weeks until the end of 2023.

More for the lovers of the snacks, Wendy's also provides a welcome offer to first time users of its app giving out free 10-piece-nuggets with a purchase.

The sweet offer to celebrate "Hump Day" also comes on the heels of the return of the chain's iconic Peppermint Frosty, which hits menus nationwide on Nov. 14 for a limited time.

The Peppermint Frosty combines peppermint with the classic thick and creamy Frosty base for a sweet taste of winter.

In August, Wendy's launched two new English Muffin Sandwiches offering options for customers to choose between oven-baked applewood smoked bacon or a savory grilled sausage patty, topped with American cheese.

