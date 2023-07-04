Van's Gluten Free Original Waffles recalled for possible wheat allergen

NEW YORK — Gluten-free breakfast fans, check your freezer to ensure this newly recalled frozen waffle brand doesn't make it to the toaster.

On Monday, Van’s International Foods issued a voluntary recall with full knowledge and cooperation of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that some of its gluten free waffles may contain undeclared wheat.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the company said.

The recalled products have Lot Code #UW40193L on the packaging with an expiration date of 1/19/2024.

"To identify the Lot Code and expiration date, please refer to the side of the carton. Consumers who believe they have purchased recalled lot code product are urged to confirm the lot code with place of purchase," the company said.

Click here for more label and product images from the FDA.

No other Van’s products were part of this recall and no allergic reactions or illnesses associated with consumption of the affected product have been reported, according to Van's.

Van's said the recall was "initiated in an abundance of caution due to potential presence of wheat in certain products labeled as gluten-free."

"The recall was initiated after it was discovered that wheat-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat," the recall notice said. "Subsequent investigation indicates that the problem was caused by the inclusion of a limited number of cartons for Van’s Gluten Free Original Waffles with a pallet of cartons intended for wheat containing products. Immediate steps were taken to prevent recurrence."

Consumers who may have the affected products can dispose of the waffles or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.