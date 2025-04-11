Stocks slip as new Chinese tariffs on US goods intensify trade war

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks inched lower in early trading on Friday as new Chinese tariffs on American goods intensified a trade war between the two largest economies in the world.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 96 points, or 0.25%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 0.05%.

China issued a 125% U.S. tariff early Friday morning, but Beijing said it would not increase tariffs further. The move came in response to a 145% tariff on Chinese goods announced by President Donald Trump earlier this week.

U.S. markets closed Thursday with notable losses, a reversal from the enthusiasm unleashed by Trump's Wednesday decision to delay so-called "reciprocal tariffs" on most American trading partners for 90 days.

Several Asian stock markets slid back into the red on Friday morning, reversing gains made on Thursday amid continued uncertainty as to whether nations would be able to secure deals with Trump to avoid long-term tariffs -- and as China announced new retaliatory tariffs on American goods.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index slipped 3.8% and Japan's broader TOPIX index fell 3.5%. In South Korea, the KOSPI dropped nearly 1% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.95%.

In China, markets fluctuated as investors responded to the White House clarifying that the level of tariffs on Chinese goods is now 145% -- not 125% as previously believed.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 2%, Shanghai's Composite Index rose 0.6% and Shenzen's Component Index rose 1.2%, with investors buoyed by Beijing's announcement of stimulus measures to bolster the economy against the escalating American tariffs



Other prominent Asia indices in the green on Friday included Taiwan's Taiex index up 2.7% and India's NIFTY 50 up 1.9%.

European markets appeared hesitant upon opening and slipped after China announced it would increase tariffs on U.S. goods from 84% to 125% from Saturday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.3%, Germany's DAX fell 0.2%, France's CAC 40 fell 0.16% and Britain's FTSE 100 slid 0.03%.

On Thursday, Trump again hinted at the resumption of his sweeping tariffs.

"If we can't make the deal we want to make or we have to make or that's, you know, good for both parties -- it's got to be good for both parties -- then we go back to where we were," Trump said.

When asked if he would extend the 90-day pause, the president responded, "We'll have to see what happens at the time."

