Stocks slide as Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs loom

NEW YORK — Stocks fell on Monday ahead of the expected introduction of President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on Wednesday, measures the president said will impact "all countries."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down 10 points, or 0.03%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 1.5%.

Tesla, the electric carmaker led by billionaire Trump-advisor Elon Musk, dropped nearly 5%.

The downturn in U.S. markets followed a wave of selloffs worldwide.

Japan's Nikkei index fell more than 4% and South Korea's KOSPI slipped 3% after opening on Monday. In Europe, the British FTSE 100 fell by 1.18%, the German DAX index fell by 1.82% and France's CAC 40 dropped by 1.76%.

Gold -- a traditional safe-haven asset -- reached a new record high of $3,128 per ounce.

Trump told reporters this weekend that his tariffs could affect "all the countries."

"The tariffs will be far more generous than those countries were to us, meaning they will be kinder than those countries were to the United States of America," he said.

"Over the decades, they ripped us off like no country has never been ripped off in history and we're going to be much nicer than they were to us, but it's substantial money for the country," Trump said.

Auto tariffs of 25% are among those expected to come into effect on April 3. The measures will apply to imported passenger vehicles, including cars, SUVs, minivans, cargo vans and light trucks, according to a White House statement released last week.

Analysts widely expect the tariffs to raise prices for foreign-made cars, since importers will likely pass along a share of the tax burden to consumers.

Cars produced in the U.S. are also expected to undergo significant price hikes since manufacturers will bear higher costs for imported parts and face an uptick in demand as buyers seek out domestic alternatives, experts have told ABC News.

Trump dismissed concerns about auto tariffs this weekend. "The automakers are going to make a lot of money," he said. "American automakers or international automakers, if you're talking about them, are going to build in the United States."

"The people that are going to make money are people that manufacture cars in the United States," he continued. "Outside of the United States, that's going to be up to them. I don't care too much about that. But you have a lot of companies coming into the country to manufacture cars."

ABC News' Hannah Demissie contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.