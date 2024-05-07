Some Planters nuts recalled for potential listeria contamination

NEW YORK — Publix and Dollar Tree shoppers should check their pantries for two types of Planters brand nuts that were recently recalled across five states.

In a company announcement dated May 3 and posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website, Planters' parent company, Hormel Foods Sales, LLC, announced a voluntary recall of two Planters peanut and mixed nuts products produced at one of its facilities in April "because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."

"Our commitment to food safety remains our utmost priority. A full investigation is currently under way to determine the potential source of the contamination," the company stated.

Details of Planters recall on honey roasted peanuts, mixed nuts

The recall is limited to two items, according to Hormel Foods: 4-ounce packages of Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts and 8.75-ounce cans of Planters Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts.

As of time of publication, the company said there had been "no reports of illness related to this recall," adding that "all retailers that received the affected product have been properly notified."

A representative for Hormel Foods told ABC News the company had "no additional updates beyond the [recall] notice at this time."

Planters product label information for recalled nuts

Impacted products can be identified by their "Best if Used By" date and UPC code.

Recalled Honey Roasted Peanuts bear the UPC code 2900002097 and a "Best if Used By" date of April 11, 2025.

Impacted Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts products bear the UPC code 2900001621 and a "Best if Used By" date of April 5, 2026.

"The 'Best if Used By Date' is located on the bottom of the Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts can and the UPC code is located on the side of the can," Hormel Foods stated in its recall announcement.

Click here for additional information and photos of the affected products.

No other varieties of Planters branded products were included in this recall.

Where recalled Planters nuts were sold

According to Hormel Foods, the recall impacts only "two retailers in five states."

"The products were shipped to Publix distribution warehouses in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina and to Dollar Tree distribution warehouses in South Carolina and Georgia," the company said Friday.

It added, "If a consumer has this product, they can discard the product or return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund."

Customers with questions can contact Hormel Foods Customer Relations via the email portal on the company's website, via chat at https://www.planters.com or by phone at 1-800-523-4635, Monday through Friday, 8-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. CT, excluding holidays.

Potential health impacts, symptoms of Listeria

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause severe illness "when the bacteria spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body" after a person consumes contaminated food, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those at higher risk include pregnant people, those aged 65 or older, or anyone who has a weakened immune system, the CDC states.

"For people who are pregnant, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, or a life-threatening infection in their newborn," the agency states. "For people who are 65 years or older or who have a weakened immune system, Listeria often results in [severe illness that may lead to] hospitalization and sometimes death."

Other people can be infected with listeria, but rarely become seriously ill, according to the FDA. According to the CDC, anyone infected with listeria may experience "mild food poisoning symptoms" such as diarrhea or fever, and many recover without antibiotic treatment.

