SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP to meet on Monday, resuming strike negotiations

NEW YORK — The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) will be heading back into negotiations on Monday, Oct. 2.

“SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP will meet for bargaining on Monday, Oct. 2. Several executives from AMPTP member companies will be in attendance,” SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP announced in a joint statement Tuesday evening.

The union, which represents roughly 160,000 members, began its strike on July 14.

“We appreciate the incredible displays of solidarity and support from all of you over the last 76 days of this strike,” SAG-AFTRA’s statement said.

The union encouraged its members to continue joining the picket lines “in strength and big numbers” as the negotiations resume.

The actors’ strike was launched after union leaders and the AMPTP couldn’t come to an agreement over a new three-year contract following rounds of bargaining.

In June, 98% of the union's members agreed to authorize a strike if an agreement wasn't reached, SAG-AFTRA said.

Major roadblocks in the negotiations include concerns over streaming residuals, the impact of AI technology, and union member earnings.

The actors’ strike coincided with the Writers Guild of America’s (WGA) strike, which began months earlier in May. It was the first time both unions had gone on strike at the same time since the 1960s, leaving activity in Hollywood at a standstill.

WGA reached a tentative deal Tuesday, allowing its members to return to work the same day the actors’ union announced new negotiations.

WGA members will begin casting their votes on the union’s deal the same day SAG-AFTRA is set to meet with studios to begin its negotiations.

