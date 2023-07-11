Powerball jackpot jumps to $725 million

NEW YORK — The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing rose to $725 million after no one won on Monday.

A single winner would take home an estimated $366.2 million cash option before taxes -- the ninth-largest Powerball jackpot on record.

There was no big winner on Monday, but the lucky numbers for anyone checking to see if they won a smaller prize were 2, 24, 34, 53 and 58, with 13 as the Powerball. There was a $2 million winner in Iowa and a $1 million winner in California.

The April 19 drawing was the last time the Powerball was won, with an Ohio ticket taking a grand prize worth $252.6 million. The following 34 drawings didn’t have any winners, the lottery said.

A single ticket won a $2.04 billion jackpot in November 2022, marking the largest-ever jackpot in the Powerball's history.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions also continues to grow. The jackpot in that game is now $480 million with a lump sum payout of about $240.7 million, before taxes. The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.