EU finds TikTok violates its digital rule book by failing to protect privacy of minors

BRUSSELS — The European Commission on Friday said it found TikTok had not adequately protected children’s privacy rights on its platform by allowing adults to view the accounts of minors.

The action exposed children to cyberbullying, unwanted contact and predatory behavior, the commission said.

The investigation comes on the heels of back-to-back crackdowns on Big Tech by Brussels, which has led the world in regulating tech behemoths including Meta and Apple.

TikTok can now defend itself and reply to the findings.

If unsatisfied with the Chinese firm’s response, the commission could issue a so-called non-compliance decision and possible fine worth up to 6% of the company’s total annual revenue.

The 27-nation European Union found in February that TikTok had breached another aspect of its digital rule book with an "addictive design" of features such as autoplay and infinite scrolling that could harm the physical and mental health of users and minors especially.

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