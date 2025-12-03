Edmunds SUV comparison: New Toyota RAV4 vs Honda CR-V

A small SUV is a great choice if you want a vehicle that is practical, comfortable and versatile enough to handle anything from daily driving to multi-day road trips. Available all-wheel drive, good mpg and starting prices in the low $30,000s are other big draws. But what to get? Well, two of the most popular picks are the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4.

While the CR-V has been among Edmunds’ top recommendations in recent years, Toyota has fully redesigned the RAV4 for 2026 with updates that enhance its style, technology and value. Is it enough to overtake its longstanding rival? Edmunds’ experts compare the two to find out.

Comfort and convenience

Take a drive in the CR-V and you’ll be able to tell that Honda has put in a lot of effort to get it right. The controls have a solid feel and are easy to use, and the front seats are comfortable and supportive. In back, the rear doors swing out wide to improve accessibility for passengers with limited mobility and make it easier to install or remove child safety seats.

The RAV4 is also a model for thoughtful design. We are particularly impressed with its clever storage spots, such as a center console with a lid that can be flipped over and used as an impromptu lunch tray. The RAV4 also feels spacious inside, offering ample headroom and legroom for both front and rear passengers, as well as a generous cargo area that yields a flat load floor when the rear seats are folded down. But while the RAV4’s new cabin is a significant step forward from its predecessor, it’s still not quite as pleasant to spend time in as the CR-V’s.

Winner: Honda CR-V

Technology

The RAV4 gets an improved touchscreen infotainment system for 2026. A 10.5-inch display is standard for most models, while upper trim levels like the Limited and XSE receive an even larger 12.9-inch display. Either way, you get a thoroughly overhauled interface that has a more intuitive layout and quicker responses to inputs. Wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is standard across all trim levels. The 2026 RAV4 is also the first vehicle in its class to offer an integrated dashcam recorder, and it’s standard across all trim levels too.

The Honda CR-V has some new tech tricks up its sleeve for 2026 as well. Every CR-V now comes with a 9-inch touchscreen that features integrated Google services, including Google Maps and the voice-activated Google Assistant. However, the 9-inch touchscreen is noticeably smaller than the standard display in the RAV4, and only the CR-V’s top trim, the Sport Touring, comes with the Google features.

Winner: Toyota RAV4

Performance and fuel economy

The CR-V proves that practicality and fun don’t have to be mutually exclusive. It feels surprisingly athletic when hustled through corners, and Honda managed to accomplish this without compromising ride quality. In general, you’ll feel more confident in the CR-V should you need to take a turn quickly or make an emergency swerve on the highway.

The RAV4 counters with its own advantages. It’s a bit quicker than the CR-V, needing 7.5 seconds to get to 60 mph in Edmunds’ testing versus the CR-V’s 8 seconds. It also wins on fuel economy. All RAV4s feature a hybrid powertrain for 2026 that gets up to a Toyota-estimated 44 mpg combined. That’s excellent for a small SUV.

You can get a hybrid powertrain for the CR-V, but only for the more expensive trim levels. Its EPA estimate of up to 40 mpg combined isn’t quite as good as the RAV4’s, and Edmunds has often found that it’s easier in the RAV4 to match the EPA’s estimates in real-world driving. Toyota also offers a plug-in hybrid of the RAV4 to further help you save on gas, something Honda can’t match.

Winner: Toyota RAV4

Value

Toyota’s 2026 RAV4 starts at $33,350, including destination fees. That’s more than the 2026 Honda CR-V’s starting price of $32,370. But remember that the RAV4 comes standard with a hybrid powertrain. Hybrid availability starts in the middle of the CR-V’s trim level lineup. As such, the least expensive hybrid CR-V starts at $37,080. Fully loaded, both the CR-V and the RAV4 will cost you approximately $44,000. Otherwise, you’re getting a similar level of comfort, technology and safety-related features with both SUVs.

Winner: Toyota RAV4

Edmunds says

The 2026 Toyota RAV4 and 2026 Honda CR-V are both top contenders in their class, but the revamped RAV4’s combination of strong value, more sophisticated technology and better efficiency give it the edge in this comparison.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Bradley Iger is a contributor at Edmunds.

