Chicken bone broth recall on products sold at Costco

NEW YORK — Costco shoppers might want to check their home pantry to ensure any broth they may have purchased from the big box retailer is not impacted by a recent recall.

In a Sept. 22 recall letter to Costco members on the wholesaler's website, TreeHouse Foods announced that its 32-ounce cartons of Culinary Treasures Organic Chicken Bone Broth "may have the potential for non-pathogenic microbial contamination," and warned customers not to consume them.

The recall impacts broth products sold between Sept. 8, 2022, and Sept. 22, 2023, bearing a "best before" date of Feb. 23, 2024 and the lot code 98E08242.

"If you still have this item with a Best By Date of 02/23/2024, we ask that you discontinue use of the item," the letter stated. "Please discard the product or return the item to your local Costco for a full refund."

The recalled products have the Costco item #1095592 and retail UPC 67200055858 on the cartons, or 67200055865 on the Club Pack.

The food processing company said the recalled cartons could appear bloated and have a "shortened shelf-life" with "potential for early spoilage."

As of time of publication, there have been no illnesses reported in connection with the recalled products, according to TreeHouse Foods.

Customers may contact the company by phone at (800) 236-1119 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT, or through email at THSConsumerAffairs@treehousefoods.com with any questions or concerns.

TreeHouse Foods did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for additional comment.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.