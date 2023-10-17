Best Buy to stop selling DVDs, Blu-Ray discs

OHIO — Do you still watch movies or shows on DVDs? If so, you may want to grab them while you can.

Best Buy has announced it will officially end the sale of DVDs and Blu-Ray discs starting next year, CNN reports.

“To state the obvious, the way we watch movies and TV shows is much different today than it was decades ago,” Best Buy said in a statement. “Making this change gives us more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative tech for them to explore, discover, and enjoy.”

Collectors say there will always be a demand for physical media.

“Streaming services or paid services, even if you buy it or download it, you don’t own it,” said Richard Schwinden, Mr. Zero Owner. “And they can shut it off at any time.”

The company has shrunk down aisles of DVDs in recent years.

