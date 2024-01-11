Benny T's Vesta Dry Hot Sauces recalled due to possible life-threatening mislabeling issue

NEW YORK — Spicy condiments from spreads to sauce have been dubbed a top food trend of 2024, but one brand is alerting consumers to toss out some of its products, as they could be dangerous for anyone with a wheat allergy.

Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods, Inc. issued a voluntary recall on Monday for five of its bottled hot sauces with varying degrees of heat, as they contain "undeclared wheat."

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based food manufacturer shared the news in a company announcement posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website on Tuesday.

The recall impacts 1.5-ounce glass jars of Benny T's Vesta hot sauces, including Benny T’s Vesta Ghost, Benny T’s Vesta Hot, Benny T’s Vesta Reaper, Benny T’s Vesta Scorpion and Benny T’s Vesta Very Hot.

"On 1/4/24 the firm was notified by the North Carolina Depart of Agriculture and Consumer Services that the label does not state the flour used is a wheat flour," the company stated in its recall announcement, noting the "people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products."

Each of the five hot sauces in question have a use by date of December 2024 and were distributed nationwide between Oct. 1, 2023, to Jan. 4, 2024.

Click here for the full product details and label information of the affected products.

According to Vesta, the recalled products were packaged in glass jars and sold "primarily online, in retail stores and deli cases located throughout the United States."

As of time of publication, no illnesses have been reported.

Consumers who have may have purchased these products are urged not to consume them or to discard the product.

Consumers with questions may contact Chris Tuorto at 919-656-7688, Monday - Friday, 8AM - 9PM EST.

A representative for Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.