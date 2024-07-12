AT&T says hacker stole some data from 'nearly all' wireless customers

NEW YORK — AT&T has announced that the company believes a hacker stole records of calls and texts from nearly all of AT&T’s wireless customers, according to a financial filing from the company.

“The data does not contain the content of calls or texts, personal information such as Social Security numbers, dates of birth, or other personally identifiable information,” AT&T said in their statement released early Friday morning. “These records identify the telephone numbers with which an AT&T or MVNO wireless number interacted during these periods, including telephone numbers of AT&T wireline customers and customers of other carriers, counts of those interactions, and aggregate call duration for a day or month.”

AT&T says it has taken “additional cybersecurity measures” in response to this incident including closing off the point of unlawful access.

AT&T confirmed that it will provide notice to its current and former impacted customers.

"AT&T is working with law enforcement in its efforts to arrest those involved in the incident," the company said. "Based on information available to AT&T, it understands that at least one person has been apprehended. As of the date of this filing, AT&T does not believe that the data is publicly available."

AT&T says the incident has not had a "material impact on AT&T’s operations," and AT&T does not believe that the incident is "reasonably likely to materially impact AT&T’s financial condition or results of operations."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.