The 5 best midsize three-row SUVs, according to Edmunds

Size, space and utility have made the three-row SUV a mainstay of American family life. But with more than dozen mainstream models on the market, choosing one can feel daunting. Thankfully, Edmunds has tested them all and identified the five best midsize three-row SUVs. From the top-ranked Hyundai Palisade and its Kia Telluride sibling to the sporty Ford Explorer and the vast cabins of the Toyota Grand Highlander and Volkswagen Atlas, these are today’s top picks for driving your tribe. All of the following prices include destination fees.

Hyundai Palisade

The Hyundai Palisade tops Edmunds’ midsize three-row rankings. Its quiet, roomy interior gives everyone — even third-row passengers — ample room to spread out. An exceptionally smooth ride makes it ideal both for long highway travel and short local hops on typical city roads. The Palisade’s user-friendly tech, such as wireless smartphone connections and USB ports in all three rows, ensures the driver and passengers stay connected and entertained.

Maximum cargo capacity falls short of some rivals, but clever small-item storage throughout the cabin takes up the slack. Although one of the pricier picks in the class, the Palisade comes with generous features, high-end materials, and an industry-leading warranty. Edmunds also recommends getting the hybrid version if your budget allows. It gets up to an EPA-estimated 34 mpg in combined city/highway driving, and is quicker than the regular Palisade to boot.

2026 Palisade starting price: $41,035; hybrid version: $45,760

Kia Telluride

If the Palisade sounds appealing but you prefer a sportier look, the Kia Telluride makes an excellent alternative. It’s mechanically related to the Palisade and costs nearly the same, but the Kia offers its own compelling flavor. The tall, flat grille, vertical headlights and 20-inch wheels give the Telluride bold trucklike style, and its standard turbocharged engine generates more low-end punch than its base Palisade counterpart.

The Telluride also gets a bit more rear cargo space, excellent second-row legroom, and extra tech such as dual wireless phone chargers. Oddly, the available Telluride hybrid costs more than the hybrid Palisade, but the higher price gets you a few extra standard features, such as ventilated front seats and a more advanced cruise control system.

2027 Telluride starting price: $40,735; hybrid version: $48,035

Toyota Grand Highlander

The Toyota Grand Highlander is a subdued counterpoint to the glitzy Palisade or chunky Telluride. Its styling is more generic-looking, but otherwise the Grand Highlander will win you over with its smooth ride, excellent driver aids and roomy third-row seating. Folding down the second- and third-row seats opens up a massive amount of cargo space, so don’t be surprised when friends ask you to help them move.

Technology is also a strong suit, with features including wireless smartphone integration, abundant USB ports, and a capable web-connected voice assistant. There’s also the even more efficient Grand Highlander Hybrid that gets up to 36 mpg combined. The Grand Highlander is one of the pricier midsize three-row picks, but the premium interior materials and generous space still make it a good deal.

2026 Grand Highlander starting price: $43,855; hybrid version: $47,205

Ford Explorer

The Ford Explorer proves that three-row SUVs can also be sporty. The athlete of the class, the Explorer offers agile handling and acceleration. This is especially true of the Explorer ST, which packs a 400-horsepower V6 and can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in just 5.6 seconds. Tech highlights include a Google-integrated infotainment system with a big 13.2-inch touch screen, wireless smartphone connectivity and Ford’s optional BlueCruise hands-free driving system.

Small cargo space and tight third-row legroom diminish some of the Ford’s utility, and the rear seats aren’t as comfortable as those up front. Also, Ford doesn’t offer a hybrid version of the Explorer. But if you don’t mind trading some practicality for performance, the Explorer is an engaging pick.

2027 Explorer starting price: $40,260

Volkswagen Atlas

A spacious cabin and adult-size seating in all three rows help keep Volkswagen’s biggest SUV high in Edmunds’ rankings. The Atlas’ interior is quiet, and it’s easy to get in and out. Maximum cargo space is also massive, and both back rows fold flat for vanlike utility. The Atlas also rides smoothly over bumps but without the floaty feeling you notice in some rivals.

Impressively, VW has also stuffed a lot of standard features into the Atlas. Even the base trim comes with synthetic leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. There are a few minor drawbacks to the Atlas, such as some distracting-to-use controls and no available hybrid powertrain option, but overall the Atlas gets plenty right.

2026 Atlas starting price: $40,785

Edmunds says

Whether you need a three-row SUV with cavernous cargo space, maximum fuel economy, or simply speed and performance, today’s top midsize picks deliver something for every buyer.

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This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Dan Frio is a contributor at Edmunds.

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