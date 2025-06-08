Bill to combat catalytic converter theft passed by Ohio House

OHIO — Last week, the Ohio House of Representatives passed legislation to combat catalytic converter theft.

State Representatives Bill Roemer (R-Richfield) and Phil Plummer (R-Dayton), who sponsored House Bill 2010, announced last week that the bill had been passed in the House.

“As the former Sheriff of Montgomery County, I have personally seen the damage that catalytic converter theft has caused on businesses and families,” Plummer said. “This bill is a commonsense approach working to rectify the issue.”

HB 210 is intended to better equip law enforcement to investigate catalytic converter theft, protect consumers, and create more transparent guidelines for businesses when buying and selling catalytic converters.

“This commonsense legislation protects Ohioans from financial loss, preserves public safety, and holds those responsible for catalytic converter theft accountable,” Roemer said.

The legislation includes the following safeguards:

Requires scrap metal dealers and other persons who purchase used catalytic converters to comply with certain additional recordkeeping, reporting, and process requirements;

Enhances the penalties for theft when the item stolen is a catalytic converter; and

Enhances the penalties for receiving stolen property when the item stolen is a catalytic converter.

HB 210 now awaits consideration from the Ohio Senate.

